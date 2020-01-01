Ingotsi: Former Posta Rangers striker ready for AFC Leopards return

The 27-year-old is a free agent after getting released by the Mailmen weeks ago

Marcellus Ingotsi has revealed he will consider AFC ' return if given an opportunity.

The forward was released from Posta alongside Danson Kago and Brian Osumba by head coach Sammy Omollo. The attacker is currently a free agent and is keen on getting a new team before the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season starts.

"For a footballer, when not in a specific team it is a major course of concern," Ingotsi told Goal on Thursday.

"Rangers opted against extending my contract which is fully understandable because a coach has specific plans for the team depending on the set objectives.

"I will not mind returning to Leopards; all I am asking for is a chance and I will not disappoint. It is not about money, it is about getting playtime which is very important."

The young striker has, however, made it clear he is ready to play for whoever comes first.

"I am open to playing for any other team as well because as a player, you cannot limit yourself to a given side," Ingotsi continued.

"My main objective is to try and get a team in the current transfer window; I am capable of helping any club I will be playing for, to achieve their objectives. I have so much to offer."

The 27-year-old joined the Mailmen from the 13-time league champions in 2018. He has since explained his experience at the club before being shown the door a couple of weeks ago.

"Coach [Sammy Omollo] gave me a chance to play for the team and I appreciate it. Later on, we had coach [John Kamau] who came in and helped switch me from being a centre forward to being a diverse offensive player.

"It has been a good time at Posta, I enjoyed it, too bad it has come to an abrupt end but life has to move on.

"I take this opportunity to thank the management, technical bench, and my colleagues for the time we spent together. This is football and we can meet again anywhere."

The new campaign is reportedly scheduled for October after the initial one came to an abrupt end owing to Covid-19.