'Inexperience' cost Zoo FC vs Mathare United - Iswekha

The tactician believes their hosts deserved a win owing to their fine display

Zoo FC coach Haman Iswekha states inexperience cost his charges in their 3-1 loss in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) against on Saturday.

The visitors had a good first half, managing to hold the 2008 champions at 1-1, but lost it in the second half as poor defending saw them concede two goals.

Iswekha has also insisted his team has to step up and get positive results consistently to avoid dropping into the relegation zone.

More teams

"This is an inexperienced side we assembled, and they are not used to playing top-flight football," the tactician told Goal on Sunday.

"I loved the spirit my players showed especially in the first half, but avoidable mistakes in the second one led to our loss. It was a good fight which, unfortunately, ended in [Mathare United's] favour.

"We just have to pick the positives and ensure we get good results regularly in the remaining matches to avoid dropping."

Article continues below

The tactician has also lauded the opponents for their good display which handed them a win.

"[Mathare] played well and capitalized on our mistakes and weaknesses, they deserved to win the game," Iswekha concluded.

Zoo have managed to get 15 points from the 19 games they have played.