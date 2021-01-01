Indimuli: Vihiga United chairman optimistic Vihiga Queens will shine in Cecafa tournament

The overall winner will represent the region in continental competition in Morocco

Vihiga United president Kahi Indimuli has passed his congratulatory message to Vihiga Queens after being chosen to represent the country in the Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) Women's Champions League tournament.



The FKF Premier League side's president went on to exude confidence that the reigning women's league champions will give their best and ensure the country's flag flies high.

"On behalf of Vihiga United FC, I congratulate our sisters [Vihiga] Queens FC and wish them well," Indimuli said.



"I know they'll fly our country flag and that of our nation is higher during the championship."



In a letter from the federation to the champions and obtained by Goal, Eritrea and Djibouti are among the nations who will take part in the competition.



"We wish to inform your club that Football Kenya Federation has been nominated to host the upcoming inaugural Council for East and Cecafa Women's Champions League tournament scheduled to take place from July 17 - August 1, 2021," read the letter addressed to the club's CEO Michael Ogada.



"The aforementioned tournament will see 11 countries - Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Rwanda, Burundi, and Zanzibar, from the East African region, participate in the competition.



"In view of the foregoing and taking into consideration that Vihiga Queens FC are the reigning champions of the FKF Women's Premier League, we are pleased to inform you that you will be representing Kenya in the aforementioned competition.



"Therefore we wish to request your club to start preparations in earnest for the aforementioned tourney."

Vihiga Queens of Kenya, Loza Abera's Nigid Bank of Ethiopia, PVP Buyenzi of Burundi are the already confirmed representatives so far from 11 nations.

The winner will qualify for the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League to be held in Morocco.