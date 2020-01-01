Steven Dias - Bob Houghton brought profressionalism to Indian football

The former Mahindra United star has reveled his time under Bob Houghton and heaped praise on the current India coach...

Steven Dias has hailed his time at the Indian national team under Bob Houghton and feels that current coach Igor Stimac needs to be given more time.

Dias, who was a mainstay in the Indian national team in his time, feels that only under Houghton did Indian players started training professionaly and know more about important aspects like diets, nutrition etc.

"Now, what we see, the players have become more professional. At my time, players hardly knew anything because there was no information on what to do off the pitch. If you talk about diet, even when I was in (joined) the Indian team in 2004, we used to eat french fries and all because we didn't know anything.

"The one good phase I enjoyed (at the national team) was under Bob Houghton. He really showed us what professionalism is all about and personally, he made football so easy for me - positioning and all. So that full phase, I will never forget, especially the Nehru Cups that we played at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi," he told Goal.

The player who has joined the (ISL) side Odisha FC as an assistant coach was a key member of the Blue Tigers when they won two Nehru Cup twice (2007, 2009) that sandwiched 's only AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Challenge Cup title in 2008.

"My dream is to see at the [FIFA] World Cup. I don't know how long it will take but we are at least going step by step (in the right direction). The team, under Igor Stimac, are playing very good football now. They (players) are keeping ball possession, they know what to do attacking wise and know their roles defensively. I hope they keep this coach for a long time."

Houghton spent the longest time in office as India coach between 2006 and 2011 wherein the Englishman led his side into the 2011 AFC , followed by Stephen Constantine's second stint (2015-2019). The latter helped India to its best FIFA Ranking (96) in 21 years after being ranked 94th in February 1996 and took the country to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

"The problem is that we (India) keep changing coaches. A coach comes for around two-to-three years and with the change of coach, a change in the style of play takes place. So it becomes difficult for the players also to understand," Dias explained.