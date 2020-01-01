Indian Football: Praful Patel flags off AIFF Masters Programme

The Indian FA became the first national sports federation to launch a sports management programme…

The All Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel launched the first batch of the AIFF Masters Programme on Thursday via an online meeting.

The sports management programme started by the Indian FA is a first-of-its-kind and the apex body for football in is the first national sports federation to take up such an initiative.

Welcoming the first batch of the course, the AIFF president said, “Warm welcome to the inaugural session of AIFF Masters.

"This is a unique programme by the All India Football Federation. I'm really happy that the first batch is kick-starting in 2020. I know a lot of people are passionate about Football. But we don't have more talented football administrators in our country. A new breed of football professionals is required, and hence, we took it upon ourselves to start this Masters Programme.”

"The current situation is a bit difficult. I consider the world is moving in one particular direction, and so are we. We have to keep the pace and work accordingly. This too shall pass.

“We intend to build a very robust system on the basis of which all of you will get a very sound future. There will be a lot of opportunities in India and beyond India. With comprehensive learning, you will be going through, the Masters Course will bring you on par with the best in the world.

“I will be happy to interact with all of you in person. You are in fine hands. This programme will certainly give you enlightenment and a better understanding of the game.

“The knowledge of the Spanish language which will be taught during the course will go a long way in your professional career.”

AIFF senior vice president Subrata Dutta stated, “We would be complying with the highest standard of governance, integrity and all the management ethics. The programme will also give an on-job experience to learn in the right manner and direction.”

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, corporate and business director of Spanish club Cadiz CF, Enrique Perez and all the Head of the Departments (HODs) also attended the online meeting.