Indian football: Mohun Bagan to clear players’ salary dues in two instalments

Fifty per cent of the dues will be paid on Jun 30 and the remainder will be paid on or before July 20…

champions have promised to clear the salary dues of their players in two instalments, first of which will be paid on June 30 and the second one on or before July 20.

In a letter addressed to the players, the club assured them that their pending salaries will be paid along with the bonuses that were promised for winning the I-League title in the 2019-20 season.

The letter, signed by senior officials Debashish Dutta and Srinjoy Bose, read, “As per our commitment, we will be clearing all the dues to the players in the near future. We propose to pay 50 per cent of your pending salaries by 30th June 2020 and the rest 50 per cent on or before 20th July 2020.

“We will also process the bonuses within 15 days of receiving the prize money and season subsidies from AIFF (All Football Federation). We are following up on this issue with AIFF on a regular basis.

“We thank you for your patience and once again a big congratulations to us all for winning the I League 2019-20.”

Last month, Goal had reported that the players had written to officials over non-payment of their salaries. While the Indian players are to receive salary for the last three months, the foreign contingent has not received salary for the last month.

The players had told the club that they would approach the AIFF in case they were not given any assurances.

Mohun Bagan senior official Debashish Dutta had then told Goal that the Mariners were waiting for the lockdown restrictions in Mumbai (due to the Coronavirus pandemic) to be lifted in order for them to free up funds.

Now that the lockdown has been relaxed, Mohun Bagan have now decided to honour their commitment.