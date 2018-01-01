Live Scores
Oman v India

India hold Oman to a goalless draw in pre-Asian Cup showdown

Oman FA
A spirited performance helped India restrict Oman in Abu Dhabi...

India and Oman ended their preparatory friendly ahead of the AFC Asian Cup in a goalless draw on Thursday at the Baniyas Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Blue Tigers' display of resilience brought Oman's three-game winning run to a halt as both sides looked to get much-needed minutes under their belt before the big tournament that starts on January 5, 2018.

Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua started upfront with the support of Udanta Singh and Halicharan Narzary from the flanks. Pronay Halder and Anas Edathodika, who had been struggling with fitness, started the match in midfield and at centre-back respectively.

Sandesh Jhingan partnered his Kerala Blasters teammate in defence and Subhasish Bose and Pritam Kotal flanked the pair. Anirudh Thapa partnered Halder in midfield and Amrinder Singh beat Gurpreet Singh to a starting berth in between the sticks.

Oman looked to attack from the get-go and almost took the lead in the seventh minute but Amrinder Singh pulled off a good save to keep the scores unchanged.

 

 

