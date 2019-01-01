India Junior League: Fourth consecutive title for impressive Minerva Punjab

Minerva Punjab beat Bengaluru 2-0 in the final of the Junior League on Wednesday...

continue to show how serious they are about Indian football. Their journey so far has been nothing short of incredible.

While the senior team impressed last season with a magnificent title-winning run in the , it is their junior team that has been earning plaudits all throughout the Junior League this season.

At the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal on Wednesday, Minerva Punjab were up against in the final of the Junior League, chasing their fourth victory in as many years.

While Minerva beat Lajong 2-0 in the semi-final, Bengaluru defeated by the same margin to set up the final date. The Blues were on a 12-match winning streak and were deserved finalists but the Punjab-based team knew how to deal with the pressure of a final. And defeating them was no mean feat as they had scored 89 goals and not conceded a single goal from the 12 games leading up to the final.

Bengaluru dominated the early stages of the game and their opponents resorted to counter attacks. Minerva head coach Harpreet Singh's words at half-time seem to have worked as young warriors shifted gears after the change of ends.

Himanshu Jangra broke free from his marker after being fed in behind the defence two minutes into the second half. The forward neatly slotted into the net to put Minerva ahead. After the hour-mark, a ball from the right flank that came off the bar was nodded into the net by Tongram Mehson Singh on his second attempt.

The youth system at Minerva Punjab very much looks to be on the right path and this title victory should, once again, act as a boost for the long-term plans. Earlier this year, they beat to be crowned the Elite League champions.

In the four years of the club's existence, Minerva have bagged seven trophies in all categories. This includes four Junior League wins, a Sub-Junior League title (2017-18) and an Elite League victory (2018-19). Clearly, there is more to come.