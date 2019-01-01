IM Vijayan expecting new-look India under Igor Stimac

The former Indian international expects players such as Jobby Justin and Rahul KP to get their chance under Igor Stimac....

Former international IM Vijayan is confident about 's progress under newly appointed head coach Igor Stimac.

Vijayan, one of the stalwarts of Indian football, believes Stimac has the required experience to take the team forward after the progress made by former coach Stephen Constantine.

"Stephen (Constantine) has gone. India needed a replacement and (Igor) Stimac is a good coach. He has coached and has a good experience," the legendary striker told Goal.

The retired footballer isn't sure what to expect from the Croatian coach in terms of tactics but expects a positive impact with the change, with the Croatian having led the Croatian national team to the FIFA World Cup.

"We can't know about the style of play that he is going to use. We don't know his system. But if he did not have a good potential to coach, he would not have become the head coach of the Croatia national team."

Stimac's predecessor Constantine was at the receiving end of a lot of flak for his team selection. And Vijayan expects new players to get featured under the new coach, with former striker Jobby Justin getting a good reference from the renowned forward.

"Jobby Justin will surely get his chance now. He is one of the better forwards in India, after Sunil Chhetri.

"The likes of Jobby, Rahul KP, can be called up to the national team camp and then if they are good enough, they will be selected. Jobby is the top scorer amongst Indian players. If he can play according to the coach's style, he will surely be in the team," he said.