India defeat Fenerbahce in buildup towards AFC U-16 Championship qualification

Bibiano Fernandes' boys are on an exposure trip to Turkey after winning the SAFF U-15 Championship

The U-16 Indian national football team beat 6-3 in a friendly played in Istanbul, , on Wednesday.

The Blue Colts are currently preparing for the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) U-16 Championship Qualifiers that will be held later in September in Uzbekistan.

Sridarth (4’, 5’, 33’, 53’) scored four of those goals with a hat-trick in the first half alongside Shubho Paul's (12’, 30’) brace for the Indians. Arda Chakirli (14’), Dogukan Tarlaek (37’) and Utku Buyukkose (52’) were on target for the Turkish giants.

more to follow...