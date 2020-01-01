Indeche: Atlabara FC custodian reveals dream wish of playing for Gor Mahia

The 29-year-old has also stated he will continue working hard to be considered by Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi

Kenyan goalkeeper Lucas Indeche has revealed he would love to turn out for in future.

The custodian is one of the experienced players in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) having turned out for bitter rivals AFC , Thika United and .

"No Kenyan player would not wish to play for Gor Mahia, and I am not an exception," Indeche, who plays for South Sudan top-tier side Atlabara told Goal.

More teams

"We all know K'Ogalo is a big team and have a massive following. Their track record is enviable and in future, if I get a chance to play for them, I will not hesitate. It will be one of my best moves.

" and are also good teams in the Kenyan top-flight football. Their organization and ambitions are consistent."

Any goalkeeper would like to play for the National Team and the 29-year-old Indeche is not an exception.

"No sane player will turn down a chance to play for Harambee Stars, it is what everyone wishes for," Indeche continued.

"I have the ability to play for , but again, it all depends on the head coach. Every tactician has his players who he feels will fit in a certain system and I respect that.

"However, with consistency, I will break into the team, but if I don't, it will be a motivation for me to push harder."

Indeche made a silent move to South Sudan in January this year. The custodian signed a two-year contract at the Juba-based side.

"My move to South Sudan was exciting and scary at the same time because it was the first time I was going to play outside Kenya," Indeche told Goal.

Article continues below

"Initially I did not know what to expect considering I was not with my family and friends. However, I was welcomed well and settled fast. It is a move I wanted; far from distractions to bring my career back on track."

Atlabara have won the league three times, in 2013, 2015 and 2019. Last season, they represented the country in the Caf , but they were eliminated in the preliminary round by Egyptian giants Al-Ahly.

After falling 4-0 at home, the East African side fell 9-0 away to bow out 13-0 on aggregate.