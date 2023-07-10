'Indecency!' - Kylian Mbappe blasted for having 'no ethics or respect' for PSG in desire to leave for free

Paolo Di Canio has slammed Kylian Mbappe for being 'indecent' and disrespectful towards Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kylian Mbappe has informed the Ligue 1 champions about his intention to leave the club for free when his contract expires in 2024. In an interview with France Football, he even criticised the club, their recent signings and the French league overall.

Mbappe's comments on his club have not gone down well with former West Ham United star Paolo Di Canio who blamed both the club and the player for the current scenario.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Di Canio said, "PSG put themselves in this situation, pampered it and it became a global brand. (The club) already fell for it last year and now Mbappé continues to play up.

"We can talk about the mistakes of PSG but there is also the indecency of the boy I call it indecency because he already took advantage of it last year and now he wants to play for a year and then leave as a free agent to win some money at Real Madrid."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG sporting director Leanardo is also unhappy with the Frenchman's antics and wants Mbappe to leave the club as soon as possible. Six PSG players, including two new signings, have also taken offense to some of Mbappe's comments and have complained to the club.

WHAT NEXT? While Mbappe wants to leave the club in 2024, PSG are desperate to make him sign a one-year extension as losing a player of Mbappe's stature for free will impact the club financially.