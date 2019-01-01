‘Incredible’ Neymar would be welcomed back to Barcelona by fellow Brazilian Neto

The South American keeper has completed a summer switch to Camp Nou and would be happy to be joined by a countryman if a deal can be done with PSG

Neymar is an “incredible” talent, says fellow countryman Neto, and would be welcomed back to if a deal can be done.

One international has already made his way to Camp Nou this summer, with a goalkeeper who has one cap to his name trading life at Valencia for that in Catalunya.

It could be that he is joined by Neymar before the transfer window closes in .

Barca have been exploring the option of re-signing a player they offloaded to for €222 million (£200m/$262m) back in 2017.

There are a number of obstacles to be overcome in order for a deal to be done, but PSG have admitted that talks with one suitor are progressing when it comes to Neymar.

Leonardo has stopped short of revealing that Barca are the side leading the hunt, amid talk of rival interest from , but Neto would like to see the 27-year-old alongside him.

He told Spanish publication Sport: “I've already shared a dressing room with him.

“I'm asked about it a lot of times because I'm Brazilian but I don't think my opinion would change anything. He's an incredible player.

“I don't need to explain his characteristics because the whole world knows about them. If he ever returns to Barcelona, it would be a pleasure to share a room with him.”

Were an agreement to be reached for Neymar, then he would join a star-studded squad at Camp Nou.

Ernesto Valverde boasts international options all over the pitch, with two of those coming between the sticks.

Neto has been acquired to challenge Marc-Andre ter Stegen for goalkeeping duties, with international Jasper Cillessen having been allowed to move on.

The South American said of his German rival: “On a personal level, he's a professional of the highest level.

“He's a great goalkeeper and like every spot in the Barca team, it's well covered.

“Having teammates of the highest level automatically makes you improve, grow and learn. This first month has been fantastic.”

Neto, who has previously spent time in with and , is delighted to have linked up with Barca, even if he has been acquired as a back-up option.

He said on his switch to the Liga champions: “It's a dream for any footballer.

“When you talk about Barcelona, ever player at the highest level wishes to play for a team like this one.

“It's very different. It means your hard work has paid off when your club can compete for every trophy available.

“For me, as someone who likes to always win, to compete at the highest level is the best.”