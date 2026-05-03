In his interview with Koora, Kluivert predicts the winners of El Clásico and the Champions League

Patrick Kluivert, the former Barcelona striker, has predicted the winner of Sunday's Clásico against Real Madrid and outlined his Champions League favourite.

Barcelona will host their rivals Real Madrid this Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga's 35th round, and the Catalan side are on the verge of sealing the title.

Barcelona lead La Liga with 88 points from 34 matches, 14 points clear of Real Madrid, who have played 33 games. Hans Flick's side could wrap up the title if Los Blancos stumble against Espanyol today or if El Clásico finishes level.

Although Barça will be without star winger Lamine Yamal, Kluivert told Koora he still expects the Catalan side to win.

The former Dutch star added, "Barça will be crowned La Liga champions this season even if they don't win El Clásico."

Kluivert played for Barcelona from 1998 to 2004, making 257 appearances across all competitions and contributing to 184 goals (122 scored, 62 assisted). In El Clásico, he featured 13 times, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

Regarding Barcelona's 11-year Champions League drought—despite multiple La Liga triumphs—Kluivert pointed to the progress of Europe's heavyweights.

"The standard of other teams in Europe is also high. Barcelona play brilliant football, but the English teams are improving, as are Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain."

"In La Liga, Barcelona face familiar opponents, while in the Champions League they meet players with different styles and levels of quality, so it's a completely different competition."

On Barça's Champions League exit at the hands of Spanish rivals Atlético Madrid, he said: "The two sides are evenly matched and know each other inside out. Atlético won 4-0 in Madrid, then Barcelona won 3-0 at home. It's strange, but that's football; that's the beauty of the game."

A new title for Saint-Germain.

As for his Champions League prediction, Kluivert—who lifted the 'Ears' trophy with Ajax in 1994–95—said: "Paris Saint-Germain put in an outstanding performance last season and won the title; this season, they are one of the favourites alongside Bayern Munich."

The former sporting director of the French side added, "The winner of the clash between PSG and Bayern will win the Champions League, and in my view, Paris will lift it for the second time in a row."

PSG edged Bayern 5-4 in a classic first-leg semi-final at the Parc des Princes last Tuesday, and the sides will lock horns again in Germany next Wednesday.

The winner of that tie will face the victor of the other semi-final, Atlético Madrid or Arsenal, in the final. The Spanish and English sides drew 1-1 in Madrid last Wednesday and will meet again in the English capital on Tuesday.

Stay tuned for Kluivert's full interview with Koora.