In four years Kenya will reap fruits of trained coaches - Mulee

The former national football team tactician stated the country is bound to feel the effects of basic and advanced training courses for instructors

Former Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has said will benefit from the Basic and Advanced coaching course spearheaded by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Mulee was part of the team which trained the coaches at Rusinga School and has explained how Kenya is going to reap big from the programme.

“We are happy because we have been able to train a lot of coaches since the new federation came into office. I think in the next four years we are going to see the benefit and fruits of these training programmes,” Mulee told the FKF's website on Monday as the training course came to an end.

More teams

“There is no way you are going to have good pupils without good teachers and this is the way football is going. The more we have coaches trained, the more we have players being handled by well-trained coaches.

“This what the whole footballing world is doing. In the next few years, we are going to see the benefit of what we are doing by the way.”

The Basic/Advanced coaching courses are in line with FKF's manifesto of a long-term target of football development at the grassroots level.

The programme, which the FKF rolled out almost two years ago, has seen a goalkeeping course which was spearheaded by German Uefa Goalkeeper instructor Frank Thieltges.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ), National Super League (NSL), and Women's Premier League (KWPL) goalkeeper trainers were the beneficiaries of the programme.

FKF has trained over 3000 coaches in the Basic/Advanced level, as well as the Caf C License level.

Uefa professional Instructor Erich Rutenmoeller conducted a training course for 60 instructors at the end of last year who were then tasked to train grassroots coaches.