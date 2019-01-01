In-form Sterling continues to shine as England star sets a new personal best

The Manchester City winger is scoring more often than ever before has his form has carried over for both club and country

Raheem Sterling continues to be in the best form of his career as the winger set a personal best by scoring yet again on Monday.

Sterling scored the Three Lions' fifth and final goal on Monday as England took down Montenegro 5-1 in a qualifier.

The forward was played through by Jordan Henderson in the 80th minute, and Sterling made no mistake by tapping his finish into the back of the net while one-on-one with goalkeeper Danijel Petkovic.

The goal was Sterling's sixth in his last four appearances for England, having scored two goals against in the Nations League as well as a hat-trick against the last week.

In total, Sterling has had a hand in seven goals over his last four games, having also provided an assist in that timespan.

Those seven goal contributions mark as many as his previous 31 England caps combined as the 24-year-old winger has found incredible form with the national team.

Its that type of form that recently had Gareth Southgate state that he views Sterling as a future England captain, adding that the winger is developing into one of the group's primary leaders on and off the pitch.

Harry Maguire backed up that claim as well, adding that he sees Sterling as the Premier League's best player this campaign.

The month of March has been his best month yet as Sterling has scored eight total goals for club and country as we march into the final week of the month.

Prior to March, Sterling had never scored more than four goals in one calendar month before.

⚽ Raheem Sterling has scored 8 goals for club & country in March 2019 - had never scored more than 4 goals in a calendar month before pic.twitter.com/sYxfS4raoC — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 25, 2019

Sterling has a total of 19 goals for Manchester City this season as the club fights for the Premier League crown while preparing for a quarter-final battle with .

In addition, City are set to face in the semi-finals having already won the over earlier this year.

Next up for Sterling and City is a meeting with on Saturday as the international break comes to a close.