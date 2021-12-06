'In fact I am sick' - Harrison after Gor Mahia's elimination from Caf Confederation Cup

Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison says he feels 'sick' and devastated after his charges were dumped out of the Caf Confederation Cup by Otoho d'Oyo.

K'Ogalo had come into the second leg on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium trailing by a solitary goal from the initial meeting, but they managed a 1-1 draw to bow out 2-1 on aggregate.

The tactician has now expressed his feelings after failing to achieve his target of making it to the group stage of the annual competition.

'In fact, I am sick'

"In fact I am sick, I feel sick, we are devastated, we wanted to get to the group stage, but again you realise we had 16 players while they had 28 which made a huge difference. They had choices, I had no choice. Now that we are out of the competition, we have no choice but to win the league," Harrison told GOAL.

"Giving away a goal in the first five minutes does not help. After they scored, it meant we had to score three goals to advance which was going to be a tough task. We were working with 16 players and on the bench, we had two defensive midfielders, one central midfield player, and a young striker. So it was difficult for us to change to be more effective.

"We also gave away a very silly goal in the first five minutes. Yes, we got back quickly but winning 3-1 to go through was going to be difficult."

Fans should support us to win the league

The experienced coach has admitted the supporters are definitely disappointed, but they should now help the team to win the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title.

The 60-year-old has further analyzed the team's performance on Sunday and explained the main undoing.

"Our general performance was poor, it was not as good as it should have been, we went very direct which I was disappointed with especially in the second half... but at the end of the day we did not create enough scoring opportunities," Harrison added.

"Fans are no more devastated than I am and the players, I am sure... but they need to come out and support us so that we win this league."