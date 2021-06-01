Imran Louza: Watford sign Morocco prospect from Nantes

The French midfielder of Moroccan descent has teamed up with the newly-promoted English elite division outfit from the Canaries

Watford have announced the signing of Imran Louza from Ligue 1 side FC Nantes.

The former France U21 star of Moroccan descent was snapped up for an undisclosed fee in a five-year deal that will keep him at the Vicarage Road until 2026.

In the just-concluded 2020-21 campaign, the 22-year-old played a crucial role that prevented Antoine Kombouare’s Canaries from getting demoted to the French second tier.

For his contributions, he scored seven times in 35 outings for the Stade de la Beaujoire giants.

“Watford FC is delighted to confirm the signing of Imran Louza for an undisclosed fee from Ligue 1 side FC Nantes,” a statement from Watford website read.

“The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year deal and arrives at Vicarage Road off the back of an impressive season for Les Canaris which saw him net seven goals in 35 appearances.

“Louza joined Nantes as an eight-year-old and has turned out 58 times for the club since earning his debut in January 2019.

“The left-footer is capable of playing out wide but predominantly occupies a central midfield position, either in a defensive role or further forward.

“A talented passer, Louza is also skilled in dead-ball situations, taking corners, free-kicks and penalties at his former club. Welcome to Watford, Imran!”

The midfielder will continue his development in Hertfordshire under manager Xisco Munoz and will compete with the likes of Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ken Sema, Dan Gosling, Will Hughes, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Daniel Phillips to get first-team action.

Before moving to England, Louza penned an emotional farewell to the Nantes.

“My family from Nantes, I don't know where to start, I was just talking with my heart,” he wrote on Instagram.

A lot of emotion to leave my city, my club where I learned everything, the fantastic atmosphere of the Beaujoire.

“It is the end of an adventure certainly, but I would remain forever an unbeatable supporter.

“A big thank you to president Kita, Frank and the coaches I have known here for giving me all this confidence.

Article continues below

“My City, my club, my supporters we will meet one day.”

Born to a Moroccan father and French mother, Louza has represented both countries at the U20 level, while boasting six appearances for the France U21 side.

However, he remains eligible to represent the Atlas Lions at the senior level.