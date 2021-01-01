Impressive KCB see off Bandari to close in on Tusker at the top

The Bankers are now a point behind the Brewers who initially enjoyed a six-point gap before the league resumed

Title contenders KCB picked an impressive 3-0 win over Bandari in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League tie at Utalii Ground on Sunday.

David Simiyu, Thomas Harun and Derrick Otanga scored the three goals that helped the Bankers maintain second spot after 18 games.

The Bankers opened the score in the 15th minute when Simiyu picked Reagan Otieno's pass and beat Justin Ndikumana in Bandari's goal. Vincent Wasambo should have made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute but he wasted a clear chance from close range.

Brian Odera of KCB was the first player to be yellow-carded after a sliding tackle on an opponent in the 26th minute. A minute later, KCB added the second goal when Thomas slotted past Ndikumana from close range. Bandari had to make a change at the half-hour mark when Umaru Kasumba was introduced for Brian Odera.

Simiyu thought he had grabbed a brace in the 32nd minute but his header was ruled out for offside. Joseph Okoth denied Bandari their first open chance in the 36th minute when he parried over a free-kick taken by William Wadri.

Zedekiah Otieno made a change for the Bankers in the 57th minute as he replaced Wasambo with Samuel Mwangi. Two minutes after the change, Baraka Badi became the second player for the KCB side to be cautioned with a yellow card. Reagan Otieno came close to making it 3-0 with a 61st-minute attempt that went off target slightly.

Danson Chetambe and Benjamin Mosha were withdrawn for Yema Mwana and Darius Msagha in the 63rd minute as Bandari made more changes in an attempt to contain the dominant opponent. KCB's Otieno made changes again with the introduction of Martin Nderitu, Michael Oduor and Otanga in place of Simiyu, Otieno and Henry Onyango.

Otanga scored the third for the home side in the 83rd minute and he was assisted to score by Oduor who came onto the pitch at the same time. Poor handling of the ball by Ndikumana made Otanga's work easier as the goalkeeper conceded the third goal of the game.

Meanwhile, at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma, Nzoia Sugar and Mathare United shared the spoils courtesy of a 2-2 draw.

Gabriel Wandera and Hillary Simiyu scored for the Sugar Millers while Klinsmann Omulanga and John Mwangi were the scorers for Frank Ouna’s charges.