‘Impossible for special Liverpool to lose title from here’ – Redknapp expecting Anfield coronation

The former Reds midfielder considers a first top-flight crown in 30 years to have already been wrapped up by Virgil van Dijk and Co

have reached a position where it is “impossible for them to throw this away”, says Jamie Redknapp, with the Premier League title seemingly destined to head for Anfield.

The Reds have waited 30 long years to get their hands back on the English top-flight crown.

There have been several near misses along the way, with Jurgen Klopp seeing his side collect 97 points last season only to fall agonisingly short in a thrilling tussle with .

Success in other competitions, such as the and Club World Cup, has helped to keep morale high on Merseyside.

That has ensured that there has been no letting up from a side that have now made the best start to a domestic season that European football’s elite divisions have ever seen.

A 14-point lead is held over the chasing pack, with a game in hand, and many have already conceded that nothing can be done to stop Liverpool’s relentless march to more major silverware.

Former Reds midfielder Redknapp is among those buying into that way of thinking, with the ex- international telling talkSPORT: “The title is done.

“Liverpool are too strong this year. It’s impossible for them to throw this away right now.”

He added: “There is something so special about what Liverpool have created, and that’s not by accident.

“It’s a culture they’ve created by buying the right players. There are no egos there, everyone wants to chip in.”

Finding value in the transfer market has aided Liverpool’s cause considerably.

They have spent big on the likes of Mohamed Salah and Alisson, but have seen said investment richly rewarded.

Value has also been found in £75 million ($98m) man Virgil van Dijk, with Redknapp admitting that the Dutch defender has been the catalyst for a stunning surge back into contention for the most prestigious of prizes.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen one player in all my life change a team as single-handedly as he’s done,” added Redknapp.

Article continues below

“I know the goalkeeper Alisson has done a good job, but if you take Van Dijk out of the Liverpool team for a sustained period they’d be really good, but they wouldn’t be great like they are now.

“He just changes everything. He’s so calm and so good on the ball.”

Liverpool will be looking to Van Dijk for further inspiration on Sunday when they take in a home date with arch-rivals .