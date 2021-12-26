'Impossible for AFC Leopards to compete in FKF Premier League' - Aussems

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has made it clear the players at his disposal cannot compete this season.

Ingwe have been under tough financial limitations since the last Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign and went on to lose several key players. With no money to bring in replacements, the 13-time champions went on to promote players from their junior team.

They have been struggling for consistency in the league and have managed just nine points from 10 games played.

'It is impossible to compete'

"We were not expecting to play with this young team, I expected to have my key players from last season to compete [in the ongoing campaign]. But this is the squad I have, it is impossible to compete. It is that simple," Aussems told Citizen TV.

"They are getting the experience right now; game after game, they are learning from the mistakes and in a few months, this team will be competitive."

Who left Leopards?

Ingwe lost experienced goalkeepers Benjamin Ochan and John Oyemba who had been vital for the team.

Captain Isaac Kipyegon and his predecessor Robinson Kamura also left the Den alongside Austin Odhiambo, Bienventure Shaka, Boniface Wafula, Clyde Senaji, Collins Lusaka, Elvis Baranga, Fabrice Mugheni, and Hansel Ochieng.

Others are Harrison Mwendwa, Said Tsuma, Sellasie Otieno, Ezekiel Owade, and Jafari Owiti.

With the thin and inexperienced squad, the former Simba SC coach defied the odds to register a 1-0 win over the defending champions before sharing the spoils with KCB.

They then lost five matches in a row but managed to win one and draw two of their last three games. As a result, they are currently placed 15th on the table with nine points. In those 10 matches, they have scored five goals and conceded nine.

Article continues below

Kakamega Homeboyz have had an excellent start to the season. They are unbeaten after 10 matches and are on 24 points, while KCB are in the second position with 21.

Former champions Gor Mahia are third with 18 points.