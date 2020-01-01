Imbalambala: Partially blind ex-AFC Leopards captain desperate for KSh4000 for treatment

The player lost his ability to see normally in 2018 and since then he has not fully recovered

Former AFC captain Martin Imbalambala is desperate to raise Ksh4,000 needed for medication.

The midfielder lost his eyesight in 2018 and was taken to Kikuyu hospital for examination.

The MRI scan revealed the problem was caused by a misfiring nerve. He was put under medication but almost two years down the line, he is yet to fully recover and his inability to get frequent medical attention is exacerbating the problem.

"I was put under medication which cost KSh2500 a month which was quite expensive for me," Imbalambala, who was a free agent by the time of the incident, told Goal on Friday.

"The last time, I got medical attention was two months ago at Sabatia Eye Hospital. I was given medicine which helped me a bit. I was to get back for more checkups in April but could not raise the Ksh4000 which was needed.

"The doctor's strike did not make things better at the time, and I remained helpless to date."

The former player has now asked well-wishers and fans to help him get the money needed for medication.

"All I need is Ksh4000 to help me get to the hospital and get attended to by the doctors," he added.

"Right now I am in my home at Chavakhali and I cannot do anything due to my condition. I need to get back to my former self and be able to help my family as well but I cannot do it on my own.

"I am requesting my fans and well-wishers to help me get the money for treatment, it is the only thing I am desperate for right now."

Imbalambala left Leopards in 2015 and signed a short-term contract with Nakumatt FC in June the same year.

However, he did not last at the team and his next move was at Western-based side Kakamega , but the lanky midfielder was axed by Homeboyz alongside former Harambee Stars winger Patrick Oboya.

He went on to join the then National Super League side Vihiga United, who were restructuring, hoping to seal a move to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The player was later released by the club owing to several off-pitch issues.