Imbalambala: Macleans Foundation comes to ex-AFC Leopards captain's rescue

The former midfielder is partially blind and had been struggling to get money for treatment

Macleans Foundation came to the rescue of former AFC captain Martin Imbalambala who has been struggling to get medical attention regarding the treatment of his eyes.

The midfielder lost his eyesight in 2018 and was taken to Kikuyu hospital for examination.

The MRI scan revealed the problem was caused by a misfiring nerve. He was put under medication but almost two years down the line, he is yet to fully recover and his inability to get frequent medical attention is exacerbating the problem.

Goal revealed the player had not gotten his medical attention for two months after failing to raise KSh4000 for the same. However, the foundation has come to his aid and promised to help him get regular treatment.

"Macleans Foundation under the patronage of Macleans Iganza Sloya today paid a visit to former AFC Leopards captain Martin Imbalambala who lost his sight in 2018," read a statement from the Foundation as posted on its official Facebook page.

"The Foundation has taken upon itself to support the former midfield maestro who recently raised an appeal to well-wishers to come to his rescue.

"In tandem with the Organization's cardinal call of empowering and giving people dignified lives, Imbalambala has been taken to Sabatia Eye Clinic for routine eye treatment."

The Foundation also provided basic needs for the family and went on to pay all the hospital's expenses.

"According to the programs officer at the Foundation Simon Iganza, all the hospital expenses for today's exercise have been catered for," the statement read.

"The Foundation has also secured a one year National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Cover for the former international.

"Additionally, Imbalambala's family received foodstuff and shopping from the Foundation."

Imbalambala left Leopards in 2015 and signed a short-term contract with Nakumatt FC in June the same year.

However, he did not last at the team and his next move was at Western-based side Kakamega , but the lanky midfielder was axed by Homeboyz alongside former Harambee Stars winger Patrick Oboya.

He went on to join the then National Super League side , who were restructuring, hoping to seal a move to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The player was later released by the club owing to several off-pitch issues.

