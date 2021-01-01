UEFA Europa League

‘Imagine dropping Champions League for Super League?’ – Twitter reacts to formation of league

Dennis Mabuka
Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal 2020-21
A number of top clubs, including the Premier League's six leading sides, have indicated their intention to form a new league

The East Africa region has reacted with mixed reactions after a group of Europe’s 12 biggest clubs confirmed their plans to launch a European Super League.

It was confirmed on Sunday that a number of teams, including Premier League sides Manchester United, Manchester City,  Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Liverpool, are planning a mid-week competition to be governed by its founding clubs.

A statement released late on Sunday said: "Twelve of Europe’s leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League, governed by its Founding Clubs.

"AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs. It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.

"Going forward, the Founding Clubs look forward to holding discussions with Uefa and Fifa to work together in partnership to deliver the best outcomes for the new League and for football as a whole.”

The decision has already been met by a spectacular backlash from much of the footballing world and below is how East Africans reacted on Twitter, with others terming the move as a good idea while others feel it is a wrong decision.

