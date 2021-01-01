'I'm waiting for my heart rate to come down!' - Gerrard thrilled with Rangers' fight after 'crazy' goal-fest against Antwerp

The Scottish side overturned a second-half deficit to pull out a thrilling Europa League win

Even Steven Gerrard, a man well accustomed to European drama, needed to recuperate after his Rangers side came from behind to defeat Antwerp 4-3 in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Scottish club's turnaround from a 66th-minute deficit and an injury to captain James Tavernier was capped by a stoppage time penalty conversion from Borna Barisic.

With the Scottish Premiership essentially put away, Gerrard can devote full resources to Rangers' European fight.

What did Gerrard say about the comeback?

"I'm just waiting for the heart rate to come down!" Gerrard told BT Sport.

"It was a fantastic game for the neutral, I'm sure you all enjoyed it, but from a manager's point of view there's certainly a lot to analyse.

"Defensively we haven't been at it tonight, we haven't been at our very best, and we've conceded three goals.

"That's the second time at this level that we've done that so that tells me we've got a lot of work to do in terms of our organisation.

"But, listen, it's very difficult to win away from home in Europe.

"The experience of Scottish teams going out in Europe tells me that, it's very difficult to win that this level away from home.

He added: "I think over the course of the 90 minutes we deserved to win the game, we could have scored a few more goals.

"It's a crazy football match to analyse right now because it's only just finished but I think once I watch it back it will be proven that defensively we need to work a lot an improve a lot.

"But it shows that we have got character and a lot of quality in our team."

Article continues below

What is Tavernier's injury?

Tavernier left in the first half because of an apparent knee injury. Additionally, Kemar Roofe exited with a calf injury.

"James [Tavernier] never goes off the pitch," Gerrard told BT Sport. "So that worries me a bit ... but we'll look at both situations, we'll analyse them over the next couple of days and hopefully they're not as bad as first feared."

Further reading