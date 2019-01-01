'I'm very satisfied' - Llorente has no plans to leave Tottenham despite January offer

The Spaniard netted a late goal against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, his first from off the bench for the north Londoners

Fernando Llorente turned down an offer to leave Tottenham during the January transfer window and says he wants to remain in North London beyond the end of the season.

The Spaniard has risen to the challenge of filling the void left by injured top scorer Harry Kane with two goals and three assists for Spurs since the England captain was ruled out with an ankle problem.

Llorente netted for the first time this season after coming off the bench to put the gloss on the 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16 first leg at Wembley on Wednesday.

Prior to Kane's injury, Llorente had talked up returning to Athletic Bilbao and while he admits to having been approached by one Spanish club, he had no interest in departing.

"I haven't had a phone call from Bilbao, but I did get a call from another club in Spain... but not a club from the south," he told Cadena SER radio show El Larguero.

Out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season, Llorente wants to remain in England beyond the summer.

"If I renew for one year I'll be delighted," added the 33-year-old. "The project here at Tottenham is very exciting, but we are also prepared for any phone call that might come through".

Speaking after the game, Llorente expressed no interest in leaving Tottenham, even though Kane's imminent return will see him shift back down the pecking order.

“I don't know anything," he told the Independent. "The truth is I'm very satisfied here in Spurs, I haven't thought about leaving.

"I'm at a great club, I still have a contract, and my intention is to win trophies here.

"Right now, I'm enjoying a good moment, and I hope I can keep scoring goals and everything keeps going well.”

Already leading 2-0 thanks to Son Heung-Min and Jan Vertonghen's goals, Llorente gave Mauricio Pochettino's side breathing space ahead of the second leg by flicking home Christian Eriksen's corner.

Llorente explained: “To be honest, I was dreaming of that goal. This season and last season, I was on the bench a lot of the time, and always I tried to score.

“It had been a while since I'd come off the bench to score, so it was satisfying, and all the more so that it was Champions League.

“The important thing is to help whenever I'm called upon, and keep working hard.”