'I'm offended' - Australia handed questionable red card against Norway

The Matildas were reduced to 10 players in extra time following a controversial call

Australian defender Alanna Kennedy was shown a straight red card against Norway in their Round of 16 clash at the Women's World Cup to the disbellief of players and fans.

After the Matildas forced the match into extra time, Kennedy was given her marching orders in the 104th minute with scores locked at 1-1 after appearing to drag down a Norwegian attacker.

The referee ruling that Kennedy was the last defender and denied a clear goal scoring opportunity with VAR deciding against overturning the decision.

With question marks over whether Norway were in a position to score and the level of Kennedy's contact, the red card didn't go down well with those watching on.

Jeepers this ref is doing a number on . #AUSNOR — Daniel Garb (@DanielGarb) June 22, 2019

That’s such an awful call. I’m offended. — Heath Pearce (@heathpearce) June 22, 2019

Sorry for this at this hour...

But think of the worst smelling number 2 a child can leave in their nappy and that is still not close to the pungency that equals that particular decision. — Adam Peacock (@adampeacock3) June 22, 2019

Rubbish... — Tara Rushton (@TaraRushton) June 22, 2019

Another disgraceful decision. A clear yellow for Kennedy, but certainly not a red. How is #VAR not recommending a pitch-side review of that one? Absolute shambles & sums up the woeful officiating all tournament. #Matildas right up against it here. #NORAUS #FIFAWWC — Rob Greenwood (@robgreenwood1) June 22, 2019

The Matildas were also denied a penalty earlier in the match with VAR that time intervening to rule against Australia's favour.