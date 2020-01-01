'I'm not worried about mass exodus' - Western Stima's Jobita reacts

The Kisumu-based side has lost most of their top players to rivals in the current transfer window

chairman Laban Jobita says he is not worried by mass exodus in the current transfer window.

The Kisumu-based Kenyan Premier League outfit has lost many key players to rivals Wazito FC and . Among those who have left the team is teenage sensation Benson Omalla, Fidel Origa, Maurice Ojwang' Steven Odhiambo, Kelvin Wesonga, Kennedy Owino, and Samuel Njau, among others.

"I am a proud chairman because it shows we have good players, their quality is so good that they can play for the big teams," Jobita told Goal on Monday.

"Season in, season out, we have been nurturing players and they end up leaving us; it has become a norm and we are not worried. We have many talented players here and we will continue developing them. I wish all those who have left the best.

"I am not worried about the exodus, we will get better players before the new season begins; Western Stima will continue existing."

Coach Babu Salim also left the team and went to Wazito where he will serve as the assistant of Fred Ambani.

"We have enough coaches to take over from Babu," Jobita continued.

"When Babu came, he found other coaches in the team and they worked together to achieve for the team. Now that he has left, it does not mean that we will not have a good replacement for him.

"There are many internal coaches who are qualified to handle the team and I am confident they will do a great job."

With the mass exodus, will Western Stima still challenge the top teams in the league?

"Why not?" Jobita answered confidently, "we have many hungry players out there who need a chance to show what they are capable of doing. Our scouts have been doing a good job, expect us to continue performing well.

"One thing I can assure you is that Western Stima will not be relegated next season, we will survive.

"We just have to keep our heads down and continue working hard, it is the only way we can prove our doubters wrong. This team is here to stay and we will continue floating despite the challenges."