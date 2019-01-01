‘I’m looking at Piatek’ - Ex-Chelsea star calls for Blues to sign Genoa hitman

Maurizio Sarri should consider buying the Polish centre-forward in the January transfer window, amid an ongoing search for firepower, says Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin thinks that Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek would be the ideal signing for the club during the winter transfer market.

Maurizio Sarri’s men have a had a mixed season so far, still in the hunt for three cup compeititons but already out of the Premier League title race.

The Blues are currently sitting in fourth and their main issue has been a lack of clinical edge in the final third, with first choice centre-forward Alvaro Morata failing to meet expectations.

Olivier Giroud has also struggled to find the back of the net on a consistent basis, which has left Eden Hazard having to shoulder the goalscoring burden for the team this term.

AC Milan’s Gonzalo Higuain has been heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea in January , but Nevin believes that Piatek would be a shrewd acquisition for Sarri.

"I’m looking at people like Krzysztof Piatek, the Genoa striker," Nevin told Love Sport Radio .

"Everybody wants him! I’ve watched him a bit. He is very good in the air, but technically he’s very good as well!"​

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson is also a mooted target for the Blues , after scoring nine goals in 20 games for the Cherries this season and earning an England call-up.

However, Nevin is not certain that the 26-year-old is the right fit for Chelsea, as he added: "Maybe [Wilson], it’s a real maybe.

“There are certain players who - if you put them certain teams - they’ll get lots and lots of chances. Chelsea, though, have lots and lots of possession, but teams that sit back on them tend not to give them that many chances at the moment, so you almost want somebody who has got the best of both worlds. And there’s very very few of them around.

Article continues below

“Callum Wilson would do a certain type of that job. But I’m not 100% sure he’s going to get that many goals, although I’m sure he would do a good enough job.”

Sarri's men return to Premier League action on Saturday at Stamford Bridge against Newcastle, looking to bounce back from their midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Spurs.

A week later they will take in a trip to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal, which could prove to be a huge clash in the race for the final Champions League spot.