'I'm delighted with the three we've signed' - Solskjaer defends Man Utd's transfer policy after fan backlash

Red Devils supporters have voiced concerns over a lack of new arrivals in midfield and attack, but the Norwegian boss is happy with his squad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his "relief" after the closing of this summer's transfer window, insisting that he is happy with 's business despite concern from supporters.

United were tipped to make major changes after finishing sixth in the Premier League last term, with Solskjaer outlining a new transfer policy focusing on talented, young homegrown players as soon as the market opened.

Welsh winger Daniel James was the first new arrival at Old Trafford in June, completing a £15 million ($18m) switch from Championship outfit .

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was next through the door later that month, joining for a £50 million ($61m) fee after an impressive 2018-19 campaign at .

United concluded their business with the record-breaking £80 million ($97m) signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City at the start of August, but a couple of high-profile departures have also affected the shape of Solskjaer's squad.

Romelu Lukaku joined giants on deadline day, while combative midfielder Ander Herrera was allowed to leave Manchester on a free transfer, ending up at Paris Saint Germain.

United fans have reacted angrily to the lack of extra reinforcements, but Solskjaer has been quick to defend the club's transfer activity over the summer months.

Ahead of a Premier League opener against at Old Trafford on Sunday, Solskjaer told a press conference: "I think when the transfer window closes it's a great feeling of relief. Now that it's done we know who we're looking forward with and I'm delighted with the three we've signed."

The United boss went on to respond to questions over a backlash from supporters and a perceived negative mood around the Theatre of Dreams, adding: "Well that's not the feeling inside the club and the fans I've met are excited with the signings we've had.

"There are always going to be fans out there wanting to sign players, that's part and parcel of being here. The players are here now and have been shown that trust and we believe in them.

"Of course we want to put [fan frustration] right and the only way we can silence any doubts is by playing good football, showing the team we want to be, the style we want to play, and our fans - when they see that intention - have always been supportive of the team.

"But within the team and the club, we're feeling very confident and don't feel that negativity you're talking about."

Solskjaer also claimed that a complete overhaul at Old Trafford will take time, before hinting that players could still be offloaded over the next few weeks.

Article continues below

, and all close their transfer windows on August 31, while 's slams shut on the 18th.

Solskjaer continued: "As I said earlier last season as well, it's not about a quick fix, it's a long rebuild. It's about having the right players and the right people in and it's not about suddenly changing when you haven't got the right ones. But there is money available when the right players are available.

"There might be [more departures] but the thing is it's not about who we don't want here, it's about who we do want here and you're going to see that in the team selections and who's with us in the long run."