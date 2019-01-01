I’m a man on a mission with Gor Mahia - Polack

The K’Ogalo coach dismisses claims he is under pressure at the club and vows to win all trophies on offer this season

coach Steven Polack has reiterated his desire to sweep all trophies on offer as the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season kicks off on Friday.

The British-Finnish born coach has already bagged his first trophy with the Kenyan champions – the KPL Super Cup – after beating FC by a solitary goal, but insists he is not done yet for the season.

“I’m a man on a mission and the reason why I’m not feeling any pressure,” Polack is quoted by Standard Newspaper.

“Pressure is for tyres and not me. I’ve been in the game for a while and I’m capable of doing the job. I’m not here on holiday but to defend the league and win more trophies with Gor Mahia.”

Polack, who replaced Hassan Oktay to take charge at K’Ogalo, is confident his young side will deliver positive results this season.

“Of course, I’m very optimistic I will achieve a lot with this young squad. I don’t look at people’s passports but what they can deliver on the pitch,” Polack continued.

Though the 18-time champions lost three of their key players - captain Harun Shakava, Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge - their recent 5-1 thrashing of Burundian side Aigle Noir in the Caf sent a signal to the rivals that they have no intentions of relinquishing the KPL trophy.

Polack now says his focus is to make a positive start to the season when they take on rivals in their league opener at Kisumu Stadium on Saturday.

“Football is all about entertaining people. I have been here for only two weeks but I’m already pleased with what I’ve seen in the team so far,” Polack added.

“I’m not thinking about the next round; my focus right now is on our league’s season opener [against Tusker].

“My target is to get a winning start because it will prove to many we are ready to defend the title. We want to win and we know we can. I am waiting to see how my players respond on day one.”