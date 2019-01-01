'I'm a big fan of Sancho' - Achraf Hakimi impressed by Borussia Dortmund teammate

The England youth international has been outstanding for the Bundesliga leaders this season with nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions

Achraf Hakimi has expressed his admiration for his teammate Jadon Sancho hailing him as 'a great player'.

The loanee has played a crucial role in Dortmund's impressive 2018-19 campaign with his versatility that has made him feature either as a right-back or left-back this season.

Sancho has also starred in the BVB team this season with his attacking abilities and dribbling skills that put his team at the summit of the league table.

Ahead of Saturday's trip to , the international disclosed that he is impressed by the 18-year-old's displays this term and he thinks the former youngster has a bright future ahead of him if he maintains his form.

"I think you've already seen he's a great player. I'm a big fan of his, of how he plays, how he dribbles, the ease he has when one-on-one," Hakimi told Bundesliga website.

"He's still young like me, we've got to keep working every day, learn everything we can, and I think if he continues like this then he's going to have a really good career.

"As well as being teammates, we get on really well in the changing room and we share a number of things."

Hakimi's switch to the German top-flight on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid has seen him become a key player for Lucien Favre's side with two and four assists in 17 league games.

The 20-year-old who has been named the Bundesliga's Rookie of the Month twice in September and November is pleased with his debut campaign so far as Dortmund as a double of the league title and Uefa .

"At the moment it's a very good year. We're top of the Bundesliga, we're in the last 16 of the Champions League with a tough second leg [BVB host Hotspur on Tuesday 5 March]," he added.

"Personally I'm happy, I'm progressing how I want and I'm getting the playing time I need."

The versatile defender, born in Madrid to Moroccan parents, featured in every of the Atlas Lions' games at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in .

Despite growing up in the Spanish capital, Hakimi played for Morocco u17, u20 teams before making his senior debut against Canada in 2016 and he has backed his decision to pitch his tent with the north Africans.

"Earlier in my career I had the chance to play for , they got in touch with me and I had to talk to my agents, my family and think about things," he continued.

"I think I made the decision to play for Morocco because it's where my parents come from, how they raised me in a Moroccan, Muslim home, so I thought I'd be more comfortable playing for the Morocco national team.

"I'm proud to be a Moroccan in the Bundesliga. When I play, I love making my country proud, knowing they're watching me and that I'm an example for many of them."