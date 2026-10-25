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Alvino Hanafi

'He’s ready!' – Luis Enrique speaks out on Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi

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PSG head coach Luis Enrique hailed the rapid development of Ukrainian centre-back Illia Zabarnyi since joining the club. The manager expressed delight with the defender's growing composure following a trophy-laden debut season in Paris.

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Zabarnyi continues impressive rise in Paris Saint-Germain defense

Ukrainian centre-back Illia Zabarnyi has established himself as a vital figure in Paris Saint-Germain's backline under head coach Luis Enrique. The 24-year-old made history as PSG's first-ever Ukrainian player after joining on a permanent five-year contract in August 2025.

Zabarnyi enjoyed a sensational debut season in the French capital, winning four major trophies including the UEFA Champions League.

The defender scored his first goal for the club during a 2-0 league victory over Auxerre last season.

Luis Enrique highlights defender's experience and composure

Luis Enrique lauded Zabarnyi's ability to adapt seamlessly to an elite environment after making his debut in a 1-0 win against Nantes. "He’s playing a lot, we have a lot of faith in him," Luis Enrique declared.

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"He’s ready, he’s a young player but already has experience."

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26 Oct 2026

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"I think he’ll improve on last season’s form. It’s not easy to join such a successful team, but I’m pleased with what I’ve seen," the manager added.

Ukrainian international settles into central defensive role

The PSG boss emphasized Zabarnyi's growing confidence on the pitch as he continues to earn regular minutes across domestic and European competitions. "I feel he’s becoming more and more at ease every time he plays," Luis Enrique noted.

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"He’s a very interesting player. I’m very pleased to have him in the squad."

Zabarnyi's defensive stability has helped Les Parisiens maintain their position near the summit of Ligue 1.

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Defender prepares for crucial domestic and European tests

Zabarnyi remains in line to feature prominently as PSG prepare for Monday's top-of-the-table clash against Lyon at the Parc des Princes.

The defender will look to maintain his defensive consistency as PSG pursue further silverware this season.

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Les Parisiens return to Ligue 1 action aiming to move three points clear at the top of the table.

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 