'I'll play for the badge, not my name' – Gor Mahia’s Okello

The Ugandan born star is among the new players at K’Ogalo and has promised to ensure he fights for the 2020/21 Champions League participants

Tito Okello has promised to fight for the badge when the Kenyan Premier League ( ) 2020/21 season begins.

Okello is among the new players the Kenyan giants acquired in the ongoing transfer window as they build a team to participate in the KPL and in the Caf .

In an interview with the club’s media, Okello, who was recently called up by South Sudan ahead of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against , has promised to help K’Ogalo have good results.

“I am not a media-loving guy and I do my work knowing there is a lot of expectations and, of course, that is something to expect especially when in a team like Gor Mahia,” Okello said.

“I do not work for my name I work for the badge that is what I want the fans to know. I will fight for the club first then my name will come later. Let them expect the best from me.

“From my side, it is a pleasure joining a team like Gor Mahia because it has been one of my dream clubs. I have been dreaming to play for big teams and it has come true now.

“I always work hard to achieve my dream and when I was young I used to watch KCCA FC and I was like 'oh my dream is to play for KCCA' and indeed I achieved.

“I dreamt of playing for Vipers and I was there. Gor Mahia were one of the teams so it is a pleasure being here because I see it is like God is paving the way for me.

“With hard work, I think everything will be okay.”

The former Kassasiro Boy also spoke about how he is dealing with the Nairobi weather.

Okello was among the first batch of Gor Mahia players to train for the first time in cold Nairobi weather on Tuesday but he is optimistic of getting used to the climate.

“The environment is not very much different from that of Uganda,” he concluded.

“The weather is a little bit different though because it is cold and I have spent a lot of time indoors but yes I am getting accustomed to it slowly.

“With time, I will get used to it especially because I have already loved the place, the Nairobi City and so, hopefully, I think I will catch up so fast.”

Bertrand Konfor, Andrew Numero and Jules Ulimwengu are the other new foreigners at Gor Mahia.