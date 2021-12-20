Iliman Ndiaye propels Sheffield United past Kebano’s Fulham

Sheffield United recorded a 1-0 away victory over Fulham in Monday’s English Championship match with Iliman Ndiaye scoring the only goal.

Buoyed by their 2-0 triumph over the Blades in the penultimate game, the Blades travelled to the Craven Cottage with the aspiration of picking all points against the Cottagers – who are unbeaten in their last twelve matches.

As it turned out to be a productive outing for the visitors, they took the lead in the third minute through Ndiaye after he was teed up by Oliver Norwood.

The midfielder picked the ball up inside his own half, breezed past Jean Michael Seri before putting the duo of Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream to slide past goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

That effort was 21-year-old’s third strike of the 2021-22 English second-tier campaign.

Fulham reacted by enjoying plenty of possession, albeit, did not create their first chance until the 18th minute.

Kenny Tete floated a ball over the top and Aleksandar Mitrovic got the wrong side of John Egan, but he dragged an effort past Wes Foderingham's far post.

Harry Wilson was the next to threaten but he lost his balance at the crucial moment despite skipping past Chris Basham and Jayden Bogle.

Towards the end of the keenly-contested affair, the hosts blew two golden chances in a matter of seconds, as Mitrovic fired against the bar, with Wilson volleying the rebound high and wide.

That was Sheffield United’s first league win at Craven Cottage since 1985.

Ndiaye was substituted for Ben Osborn in the 78th minute while Algeria international Adlene Guedioura played no role because of his injury.

For Fulham, Congo’s Neeskens Kebano was in action from start to finish but Cote d’Ivoire’s Seri – who was handed a starter’s role – got substituted for Tom Cairney in the 46th minute.

Notwithstanding the home defeat, Marco Silva's men lead the Championship log with 45 points from 23 appearances. For the Blades, they climbed to 11th having accrued 32 points from the same number of matches.

Despite his eligibility to represent Senegal at the international level, he is certainly not going to feature for Aliou Cisse's Lions of Teranga at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as he is yet to switch allegiance from France.