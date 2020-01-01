Ike Ugbo: Chelsea starlet joins Cercle Brugge on loan

The Anglo-Nigerian striker will be spending time temporarily with the Green and Blacks

Cercle Brugge have completed the signing of Ike Ugbo on loan from for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

The 21-year-old Anglo-Nigerian forward started his career at youth level with the Blues but is yet to make his way into the first team at Stamford Bridge.

He graduated from the Chelsea Academy in 2017 and has had various spells on loan, his latest being at Dutch club Roda JC last season.

Cercle Brugge will be the fifth club the Lewisham-born player will feature for, having also played for Barnsley, Milton Keynes Dons and Scunthorpe United, all in .

'I'm aiming to score more goals and contribute more goals during the season. Hopefully, we can finish as high as possible near the top end of the table this year and I’m willing to put in everything I’ve got, to be there for the team,” Ugbo said in a video posted on the Cercles Brugge Instagram handle.

“I've seen a couple of players that used to be here on loan and then I got a call from [former Chelsea assistant and current Cercle Brugge coach] Paul Clement, I think knowing his experience and accomplishments in the game, I think it's a good step I can learn a lot from and Nigel Gibbs assisted, so I think that was very key in getting me here today.”

Cercle Brugge chairman Vincent Goemaere believes Ugbo’s attributes and his form at Roda JC where he scored 13 goals, will not make him disappoint for the Belgian outfit.

“With the arrival of Ike Ugbo, we are strengthening our line of attack in a targeted manner,” he said on the club website.

“Ugbo is a sturdy, strong striker who easily found his way to goal last season when he was loaned out to Roda JC. He did not disappoint. He can display this season for Cercle. Welcome, Ike!”

Ugbo extended his contract with Chelsea before getting sent to Cercle Brugge on loan. He is eligible to play for England by birth or via his parents.

He has represented England at Under-17 and Under-20 levels, playing thrice and scoring once during the 2017 Toulon Tournament which the Three Lions won by beating 3-0 in the final.