Ikatwa: Wazito FC pay tribute to late star who propelled them to the big time

The midfielder passed away four years ago after he had spent almost four years with the current Kenyan Premier League side

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC have remembered their departed midfielder Kelvin Ikatwa in an emotional Sunday message.

Ikatwa, who was popularly known as 'Razor' died on March 15 in 2016, but the club did not reveal the cause of his death that occurred when they were still in the National Super League (NSL).

“It's been four years since you left, Razor. Your family, friends and former teammates miss you so much. Gone but not forgotten, forever in our hearts. Keep resting well our Razor. Mzito for Life,”read Wazito's anniversary message that appeared on their Twitter handle on Friday.

Ikatwa, whom the club then described as a polished midfielder, had joined the Nairobi-based club in 2012 from Tena FC. Until his death, he was undertaking a Bachelor of Arts Degree at the University of Nairobi.

Eric Odhiambo, who spent most of his career at Wazito with Ikatwa, has revealed his close relationship with the departed star and how he always advised him while on the pitch.

“As we mark the fourth anniversary since he left us to be with the Lord, we still reminisce of his fond memories and a big impact on us. He was part of the set-up that propelled Wazito from the lower leagues to the NSL before his untimely demise,” Odhiambo said in a post on the club's portal.

“A talented footballer with a fantastic attitude, he was a massively popular figure within the Wazito Football Club dressing room. His style of play was sort of Arturo Vidal. Tough on the tackle, an eye for goal, could pick a pass, ability to cover every blade of grass in 90 minutes, he was always the first name on the team sheet. He was an all-action midfielder.

“‘Razor’ as we fondly called him, could tell me before the game, ‘focus on your attacking job and let me handle the defensive side.’

"This was the true picture of his selfless attribute to sacrifice himself for the team and others. Ikatwa left his mark.”

Ikatwa was laid to rest in Bukondi village, Ikolomani Constituency in the current Kakamega County four years ago.

The club retired jersey number five in honour of their former midfield hero.