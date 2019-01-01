Iheanacho targets more ground-breaking records with Leicester City

The Nigeria international is looking to help the King Power Stadium outfit continue their imperious form this campaign

striker Kelechi Iheanacho is aiming to help his side break more records this season.

The international played a key as the King Power Stadium outfit set a new club all-time best of eight consecutive Premier League wins.

Iheanacho, who endured a torrid time at the start of the campaign, as he found game-time difficult to come by, has been in excellent form lately for the Foxes.

The 23-year-old scored the match-winner in his first English top-flight game against and went on to deliver another outstanding display against , where he found the back of the net and provided an assist.

The victories ensured Brendan Rodgers' men are second on the league table with 38 points from 16 games, six above reigning champions .

Iheanacho believes the Foxes can further extend their winning streak and make their fans joyful as Christmas draws near.

"It’s very good to be a part of this great squad. I’m happy to be part of it and going forward we have fantastic players and great quality,” Iheanacho told LCFCTV.

"Everyone is buzzing, everyone is happy. It’s a fantastic record and we have a great manager and great staff.

"I feel we can win the next game and we’ll keep going and get more records. There have been good Christmas presents so far, we’ll keep going and get more wins.”

Reacting to his sparkling performance against Aston Villa on Sunday, he said: “On a personal level, I’m excited, scoring again and assisting Jamie [Vardy].

“So I just need to keep going and keep the level up, working hard in training to make sure I keep my head up.

"It was a great performance from the whole team. I think we were all over them. We stuck to our plan and got spaces all over the place and we got the goals so it’s brilliant

"We’ve been great this season, we just need to keep going, keep our heads down. This one is done now and we’re looking forward to the next game.”

Iheanacho, who has four goals in four games this term, will hope to maintain his form when Leicester slug it out with on Saturday.