Iheanacho: Statistics underline Leicester City star’s form

The Nigeria international forward proved he has returned to scoring ways following his goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday

Kelechi Iheanacho has now scored back to back Premier League goals for on three occasions following his move from in 2017.

The international was on target for the Foxes in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat of .

With the first-half 0-0 at the King Power Stadium, the 23-year-old put his team ahead after 49 minutes after heading the ball past Vicente Guaita.

Following Youri Tielemans’ run down the Eagles’ flanks, the international sent a teasing low ball across the face of goal which was fumbled by the goalkeeper.

A calm finish by @67Kelechi for his second goal in as many games.



GET IN! 👊#LeiCry pic.twitter.com/8Pw5bqYPga

The goal meant Iheanacho has scored in back-to-back Premier League games for Leicester, having netted in just one of his last 12 games in the competition according to Opta stats.

In his team’s 2-1 defeat to on Wednesday, the forward came from the bench to net the Foxes’ consolation – an effort that took him next to ’s Olivier Giroud as the substitute who has scored the most goals since his English elite division debut against on August 30, 2015.

Iheanacho’s first back-to-back Premier League goals came in his maiden season with the former English champions. Having scored in the 3-1 demolition of on May 9, 2018 - he followed it up with another brilliant effort in their 5-4 defeat at Hotspur.

The 2013 Fifa U17 World Cup Golden Ball winner achieved that for the second time this season after netting in Brendan Rodgers men’s 4-1 obliteration of Aston Villa on December 12, 2019 – seven days after hitting the target in the 2-1 triumph over .

This newly found form is a massive boost for Rodgers’ side who are chasing a place in next season’s . Currently, they occupy third spot in the log having garnered 58 points from 33 outings. Also, that could convince his club to retain him amid speculation that he could be shipped out at the end of the season.

Leicester City travel to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal of Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium, with the Super Eagles’ star hopes to improve on the five goals he has scored so far this term.