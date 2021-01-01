Iheanacho scores second Premier League goal of the season, Ndidi bags assist as Leicester hold Burnley

The Nigeria internationals combined well to save the King Power Stadium outfit from defeat against Sean Dyche’s men

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his second Premier League goal of the season while Wilfred Ndidi provided an assist in Leicester City’s 1-1 draw against Burnley in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

Iheanacho was handed his sixth league start at Turf Moor and utilized the opportunity to add to his tally this season.

His compatriot Ndidi was afforded his 14th Premier League appearance in the encounter and delivered an impactful performance.

The Nigeria internationals combined well to save the Foxes from a third consecutive defeat after losing against Slavia Praha and Arsenal last time out.

Leicester found themselves on the back foot as early as the fourth minute when Matej Vydra opened the scoring after finding himself in a one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Foxes made several attempts to try and level proceedings and their efforts paid off when Ndidi sent in a fine cross to Iheanacho, and the forward connected well and fired in a superb first-time volley into the back of the net.

Burnley then came close to securing the victory when Chris Wood powered a fine header towards goal but Schmeichel was at the right place at the right time to save the effort.

Iheanacho also had a good chance to hand his side all three points when he fired a shot but it was intercepted.

With a few minutes left before full time, Ndidi sent a superb header towards goal but Nick Pope denied the Super Eagles defender.

Besides his goal, Iheanacho struck three shots, had 29 touches on the ball and made one key pass before he was replaced by Marc Albrighton in the 67th minute.

His compatriot Ndidi was on parade for the entirety of the game, made four clearances and had 88 touches on the ball.

With the draw, Leicester City are third on the Premier League table after gathering 50 points from 27 games, behind Manchester United and leaders Manchester City.

Article continues below

The Nigeria internationals will hope to continue their productive partnership when the Foxes take on Brighton and Hove Albion in their next league game on March 6.

Iheanacho has now scored five goals and provided four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.