Iheanacho, Mahrez nominated for PFA Player of the Month award

The Nigeria and the Algeria internationals have been shortlisted for the best player in the English top-flight for the month under review

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez have been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March.

The Nigeria and the Algeria internationals were both in terrific form for their respective clubs in the month under review.

Iheanacho scored five goals, including his second hat-trick of his career against Sheffield United in March for the King Power Stadium outfit.

His performances helped the Foxes to maintain third spot on the Premier League table behind Manchester City and Manchester United.

Mahrez, meanwhile, bagged three goals in four league games last month, including his brace against Southampton.

The African stars have been nominated for the PFA’s best player award along with Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, West Ham United’s Jesse Lingard and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Iheanacho recently won the Premier League Player of the Month prize for the first time in his career and also became the third Nigerian to scoop the individual accolade after Jay-Jay Okocha, Peter Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo.

The forward has also named his strike that fired Leicester City into the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 1982 as his best so far for the club since teaming up with the side from Manchester City in 2017.

“I wanted to choose my hat-trick, but I am going to go for the one that qualified Leicester City for the first time in many years to the FA Cup semi-finals,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

“That is what they have been waiting for, for many years, so I will take that as the best moment because the fans have been waiting for a long time and it happened in their life.

“It’s a great opportunity now for us to see if we can do more if we can win and get to the final.”

The 24-year-old has urged the Foxes to remain committed to their target of finishing as high as possible on the league table at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Article continues below

“It’s a massive few months for Leicester City. There have been ups and downs, but these few months are going to be massive, so we need to focus and keep doing what we are doing,” he added.

“We need to take it one game at a time, and at the end of the season we can see where we are.”

Iheanacho and Mahrez will hope to continue their blistering performances for their respective clubs in their next outings.