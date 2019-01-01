Iheanacho: Does one-time U-17 World Cup hero still have a role at Leicester?

Brendan Rodgers has barely needed the Nigeria international so far this season, and it remains to be seen how and where he fits in at East Midlands

It's poignant that, as the U-17 World Cup kicks off in this weekend, one player who made his name at the tournament recently appears to have lost his way in a career that once promised so much.

Kelechi Iheanacho's career was predicted to take a glittering route after his U-17 World Cup heroics with in 2013, but it hasn't panned out that way.

Then 17, the forward's six goals and seven assists guided the Golden Eaglets to a fourth success, and the teenager deservedly claimed the Golden Ball.

However, his decline in recent years with and now has been shocking.

Leicester's comeback 2-1 win over at the King Power Stadium last weekend saw the Foxes end gameweek nine in third place to continue their bright start to the season. They now have 17 points, level with who they are above owing to a superior goal difference, and two below Man City who have 19.

Going into gameweek 10’s meeting against at the St Mary’s Stadium, Brendan Rodgers' side are only two points behind the champions from the last two years.

While it is inconceivable to think a repeat of three years ago will recur, this season seems somewhat analogous to that campaign, where a few of the top sides faltered.

Admittedly, the established sides aren’t as appalling as they were in Claudio Ranieri’s miraculous title-winning season, but their drop-off has opened a window of opportunity that Leicester are seeking to take advantage of yet again.

Regardless of all the positivity emanating from Belvoir Drive, it’s probably felt gloomy for Iheanacho, due to his lack of appearances this season.

The former Citizen hasn’t featured in the Premier League in any capacity so far, and has had to make do with a 19-minute cameo in the against Luton Town.

Iheanacho scored at Kenilworth Road in September, having replaced Ayoze Perez in the 71st minute, but also missed three really presentable chances in his short appearance. While that can be put down to rustiness or eagerness, it was an indictment on the Nigerian that Perez was trusted to lead the line from the off even against the Hatters.

Rodgers already sent the striker a strong message by signing the Spaniard from in the summer, so maybe it shouldn’t be surprising that he’s taken Iheanacho’s spot as the next in line to Jamie Vardy.

With the Foxes’ Englishman not slowing down (the 32-year-old has scored six times in nine league games), it remains to be seen just how much impact his marginalised teammate has in this side over the course of the campaign.

If Rodgers’ top scorer remains healthy till May, then opportunities will certainly be hard to come by for Kelechi, who may have to consider his future at the club, if he isn’t doing that already.

The East Midlands club aren’t featuring in Europe, so the likelihood of a constant XI, with the occasional tweak, featuring in league games till the season’s climax remains.

The busy festive schedule, which often sees managers rotate, may yet offer the Nigeria international game time, even though it’s not as straightforward as it appears.

Rodgers’ troops face a tough run that’ll see them play four times between December 21 and New Year’s Day, and Iheanacho may feature in that demanding period.

However, should such a reduced role be enough to pacify the forward, who played 30 times last season, albeit with only nine starts?

This season, he’s made the bench only three times in nine games, and is unlikely to play at Southampton on Friday night.

Leicester could briefly move into second spot with a win over the Saints, even though a sketchy away record, which reads one win in four, could be an issue against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

When looked at more closely, Rodgers’ team maybe should have a better tally from their trips: the Foxes battered Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and probably deserved more than a 1-1 draw from the encounter, while a defensive mix-up against denied them a point at Anfield as the Reds scored a late second in a 2-1 win.

Of all their games on the road, the flat and tepid performance at was surprising given many tipped them to defeat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. The Red Devils claimed a 1-0 success and the frequency with which that sort of Old Trafford performance repeats itself will make or mar their chances.

With Liverpool and Man City likely to take two spots, the Foxes face a battle with the resurgent Blues, unpredictable and unrecognizable Hotspur for the remaining slots.

Failure to play in Europe’s premier club competition next season shouldn’t be seen as failure though, given the East Midlands side targeted a top six finish when this campaign started.

Of all the sides earmarked to potentially challenge the applecart, Leicester are the only club living up to preseason expectations, and a win at a Southampton side winless on their turf this season could be another hurdle crossed.

For Iheanacho, though, another nonappearance is expected at St Mary’s as he struggles for minutes on the pitch. Rodgers hasn’t called on him at all this season, but a tough situation could prompt his first appearance of the campaign. While that’s highly unlikely, stranger things have happened.

His malaise has deepened following an initial breakthrough in Manchester, and the decline of the 23-year-old destined for greatness after lighting up the United Arab Emirates has been a painful watch.

Is there any way back for the withering Iheanacho?