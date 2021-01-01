‘We need to hurt Southampton first’ – Iheanacho advises ‘hungry’ Leicester City ahead of FA Cup clash

Brendan Rodgers' men and their Premier League rivals will face off at Wembley Stadium with the aim of advancing into the cup final

Leicester City need to hurt Southampton first and do more than their Premier League rivals in Sunday’s FA semi-final clash, according to Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Foxes are yet to lift the FA Cup in their history and they are aiming to reach the final of the competition for the first time since 1969.

Iheanacho, who has been in fine goalscoring form for the Foxes this campaign, said they are hungry for a piece of silverware and they will give their all against the Saints.

“We always have that hunger and desire to win trophies, of course other teams are preparing as well. We need to sacrifice so many things and give our best shot,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

“That's what we need to do. In training and on the game, we need to do what we can, work extra and give extra than what we do, I think we are getting ready to do that.

"They are a strong side, they have quality individual players and they play as a team as well. We need to do more than them, we need to fight and hurt them first in the first half so we don’t need to go behind."

During Leicester City's quarter-final win over Manchester United last month, Iheanacho became the highest scoring African in the oldest cup competition in the world with his brace.

After beating Didier Drogba's record of 12 goals in the competition, the Super Eagles forward said: "Personally, I'm proud of it but I don't want to think about it, I don't want to lose my focus in the game.

"After the season, I will start thinking about it because we have big weeks in the FA Cup and the Premier League. We need that concentration and determination to win games and get to where we want.

"I'm in a good place at the moment, I just need to keep helping my team. I need to put in the hard work every day, the form is coming now and I just need to keep going."