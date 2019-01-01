'Ignore Kakamega Homeboyz title ambitions at your own peril' – Shimanyula

The Kakamega boss reveals to Goal they are firmly in the race to wrestle the league title from Gor Mahia

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has once again sent a warning to teams in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) to take his side as serious title contenders.

The Kakamega-based side moved to the third position on the 17-team league table on Saturday after they defeated 2-1. Homeboyz now are on 23 points, two less than table leaders , who were not in action.

Nzoia Sugar took the lead in the second half but surrendered it to give Homeboyz a win which will surely energise their chase for the title.

Robert Abonga scored the Sugar Millers goal in the 57th minute before Shami Kibwana struck the equaliser in the 76th minute for Homeboyz.

Former striker Chris Masinza ensured Nicholas Muyoti's team went home with a 2-1 win when his long-range shot evaded Benson Mangala in Nzoia Sugar's goal.

And it is the result which has left Homeboyz chairman Shimanyula talking of the title prospects, saying his side have what it takes to carry home the trophy this season.

“We are firmly in the race to win the title and I want to tell our rivals to watch us keenly,” Shimanyiula told Goal.

“We have done well so far this season and we will continue to do well, we have a good squad capable of giving us the title.

“People may be looking at Gor Mahia to win the title but I want to assure them that we also have Homeboyz. These players are determined to set history and I know they will achieve what they want, to win the title.

“I don’t know what people use to measure the seriousness of a team but I can strongly tell you we are in the league to win the title and not to compete. We have shown we can do it and we will fight to the end.”

Homeboyz will next face FC at Bukhungu Stadium on December 15.