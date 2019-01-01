Ighalo turned down Barcelona as he 'deserved better'

An impressive return of 21 goals in the 2018 Chinese Super League season put the striker on the Liga giants' radar, he says

Odion Ighalo claims he turned down the chance to join on loan in January as he 'deserved better' than a short-term deal.

The former striker scored 21 goals for relegated Changchun Yatai in the 2018 Chinese Super League season, which he says attracted interest from the Camp Nou giants.

It would not have been the first time the Liga champions raided for attacking options, having brought in international Paulinho for a one-year stint during the 2017-18 season.

But the international felt the nature of the move – a short-team loan deal – was not sufficient to entice him back to , where he had two loan spells with Granada.

"My agent spoke to me about a loan interest from Barcelona. The club wanted a striker with experience and someone who understands Spanish football," Ighalo, who instead opted to stay in the CSL with Shanghai Shenhua, told BBC Sport.

"It was meant to be a six-month loan and strictly as a back-up striker. It was nice to hear that Barcelona were interested and any footballer would be more than happy to take it.

"But, with due respect, I had just finished as the second top scorer in with 21 goals, I deserve better and didn't want to be a short-term player somewhere.

"We rejected it, it was an easy decision to make and I chose to stay in China by joining Shanghai Shenhua on a longer contract.

"You need to weigh things up properly in life and ask yourself if it is your call to make, or one to satisfy others.

"I respect my decision. I needed to focus on what is good for my career long term and when you decide to do something – you stay true to yourself. It wasn't for me and I am happy where I am.

"I have no regrets or whatsoever because I am happy at Shanghai Shenhua. To reunite and play under my former Watford coach [Quique Sanchez Flores] is exciting and I love it."

Instead, of Ighalo, Barcelona would turn to Kevin-Prince Boateng, who also fit the description of a veteran with experience in La Liga, in a loan with an option to buy.

However, Boateng has struggled to make an impact with the Liga leaders, and has appeared in just a single league match since his January move.