Ighalo strikes nominated for Manchester United Goal of the Month award

The Nigeria international is in line to scoop his first individual accolade since his arrival at Old Trafford

Two of Odion Ighalo’s strikes have made the shortlist for Goal of the Month award for March.

The Former forward has been in terrific form since his January loan move from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Last month, the forward bagged three goals in four appearances and two of the efforts have been nominated for the best United strike in the month under review, according to a statement on the club website.

More teams

The forward scored twice in their 3-0 thrashing of in an tie and scored his second effort in the game in a spectacular manner, smashing home his shot into the top of the net.

The former Super Eagles star also scored a magnificent goal to help the Red Devils secure a comfortable victory against LASK in a game.

After he was set up by Bruno Fernandes, the 30-year-old striker then juggled the ball to give himself space before firing home his strike.

The forward, who lost the Player of the Month prize to fellow January arrival Fernandes, will again compete with the Portuguese for a chance to claim the award.

Article continues below

Also nominated for the individual accolade include James Garner, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Ighalo has now scored four goals in eight appearances across all competitions since teaming up with the Red Devils.