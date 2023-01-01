Ighalo sends Ronaldo a warning with fourth consecutive goal as Al Hilal held by Damac

Nigeria international Odion Ighalo was among the goals as Al Hilal battled to a 2-2 Saudi Pro League draw against Damac on Saturday.

Ighalo scored the opener for Al Hilal in the first half

He was booked & then substituted in the 69th minute

Ighalo's goal and early warning to Al Nassr's Ronaldo

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old Ighalo continued with his goal-scoring form in the Saudi Arabian top-flight after he put the Boss ahead in the 38th minute, finishing off a cross from Salem Aldawsari past the advancing Damac custodian Moustapha Zeghba.

Ighalo's Al Hilal led 1-0 at the half-time break at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium and on resumption, they continued to attack the visitors and finally added the second when Luciano Vietto latched onto a through-ball from Mohamed Kanno to place it past Zeghba.

Despite going 2-0 down, Damac never gave up and they reduced the deficit in the 75th minute when Abdulelah Al-Shammeri rounded keeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf to score. Damac then ensured they returned home with a point in the 89th minute when Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani struck to silence the home crowd.

The Super Eagle, who was booked in the 45th minute following a clumsy challenge, managed 69 minutes and was replaced by Saleh Al Shehri.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ighalo has now scored in four straight league matches, a strong message to new Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo as they will battle it out for the season's Golden Boot.

Al-Nassr

He started the run in the 3-2 victory against Al-Ta'ee on October 15, scored against Al-Batin in the 3-1 victory on December 16, scored in the 2-2 draw against Al Nassr on December 26, and now in the 2-2 draw against Damac.

In total, Ighalo has scored 11 league goals so far in this campaign from 10 matches and chipped in with one assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR IGHALO? He will hope to keep his goal-scoring run going when Al Hilal travel to face Al Ittihad at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Thursday.