Ighalo’s presence in Nigeria World Cup squad for Ghana playoff has fans up in arms
The inclusion of Odion Ighalo in Nigeria’s provisional World Cup squad for the play-off round against Ghana has attracted disapproval from a number of fans.
The Al-Hilal forward is in the 30-man squad named by coach Augustine Eguavoen that will face the Black Stars on March 25 in Cape Coast before the return leg, which is slated for March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.
One fan expressed his outright disapproval of Ighalo's inclusion.
Others were shocked to see Ighalo in while Taiwo Awoniyi did not make the cut, particularly after he showed glimpses of what he can do during Afcon earlier this year.
Some went even further by saying with Ighalo in the squad, the Super Eagles will achieve little.
Another fan named the players he feels should not be in the squad at all and those he feels their performances are below par. Do you agree with this list?
Another pointed out that the number of forwards is too high while the midfield lacks depth.
Let us know in the comments below if the former Manchester United striker deserves his place in the final squad.