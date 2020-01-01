Ighalo makes Manchester United history with debut against Chelsea
Getty
Odion Ighalo has become the first Nigerian to play for Manchester United following his debut against Chelsea.
The ex-international made his way back to the Premier League, having joined the Red Devils from Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month deal.
The move came to reality owing to Marcus Rashford’s back injury which will rule him out for three months.
In the process, he became the first Nigerian player to represent the Red Devils.