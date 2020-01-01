Ighalo: I have learnt from Manchester United greats Yorke and Cole's movements

The ex-Nigeria international revealed he studied the movement of legendary strikers who featured for the Red Devils, to improve himself

Odion Ighalo has revealed he built his game on icons Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke.



The Nigerian has made an instant impact for the Red Devils since his loan move from the Chinese Super League to solve United’s attacking worries.



Currently, he boasts four goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men so far – which includes his wonder strike against LASK, which was named the Red Devils’ best goal for the month of March.

Known for his physical style of play, Ighalo said he studied the former and Trinidad and Tobago internationals to develop his football.

“Yeah, I would say that as a striker I watched Andy Cole a lot and Dwight Yorke,” he told the club website.



“They were great strikers and scored a lot of goals. So I would watch their movements, the way they played, the way they created space for themselves, watching the way they met crosses behind defenders.

“I learned all of that and it has helped me a lot in my football career.”

The duo holds a special place in his memory, alongside idols Jay-Jay Okocha and two-time African Player of the Year, Nwankwo Kanu.

“Well, I had a lot of football heroes,” he continued.



“When I started supporting Manchester United, Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole were my heroes growing up.

“And some Nigerian players as well like Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu. They are great players, they were my heroes growing up and I watched them on TV.

“It is a great privilege for me to play at Man United, where great players like Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole have played.”